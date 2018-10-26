Somali states to dedicate 1,000 soldiers each in Al-Shabaab combat

Federal Member States, FMSs, in Somalia have decided to create a new force to fight the activities of Al-Shabaab in the country. The move according to a communique issued on October 24 was to take control of securing the country.

“Within two months, the Council agreed to draw 1,000 soldiers from each FMS, integrate and train them together for smooth, seamless and unified offensive against terrorists,” the communique read in part.

Somalia’s Council of Interstate Cooperation, CIC, said it was pulling out of any security cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia, FGS, because of failure to implement agreed upon security measures.

“… the security has fallen apart and the country is at the brink of falling into the hands of Al Shabab again. This has made abundantly clear that the FGS, FGS in its current form and behaviour cannot be trustsed with the security of the country,” it added.

The CIC said it will also establish a Security Fund Account to cater for financing of the said forces. It said when a competent FGS was in place, the force will be handed over to the Somali National Army, SNA.

Somalia currently is divided into six proposed regional states. Puntland, Galmudug, Jubaland, South West State, Hirshabelle and Somaliland.

Leaders of the states were present at the five-day conference hosted in Puntland after which the communique speaking on security and politics was issued. Hirshabelle and Somaliland did not take part in the CIC meeting held in Garowe, capital of Puntland.

The sixth is Somaliland – a semi-autonomous region – which declared independence in 1991 and has no relations with the Government of Somalia. Despite that, no country till date has recognized Somaliland’s independence.