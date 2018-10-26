Rebels flee Anjouan Island and seek asylum in Mayotte Island

Comoros
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner says Anjouan rebels who have been protesting against Comorian President AZALI ASSOUMANI have sought political asylum in the French island of Mayotte.
At least three people died and six others were seriously injured following fighting between the army and rebels on the Anjouan island last week.After flushing out the rebels, the Army regained control of Mutsamudu the capital city of Anjouan.
In a statement, French authorities acknowledged the arrival of the rebels and said they were working with the Comorian authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation.
The objective is to fully understand the implications of addressing requests for political asylum by some of the rebels who are in their custody.
Go to video
Eritrea hosts final peace pact between Ethiopia and ONLF
01:50
DRC: Beni residents still angry over incessant killings in Ebola plagued region
Go to video
About 2,000 Tigray rebels return to Ethiopia from Eritrea
Go to video
Last South Sudanese rebels leave DR Congo