Human Rights Watch condemns allege sexual abuses in Senegalese schools

Human Rights Watch has denounced Sexual exploitation, harassment and abuse of power within schools in Senegal.

The document is based on research conducted from June 2017 to July 2018, in the regions of Kolda, Sédhiou, Ziguinchor, Dakar, and its surroundings.

The report highlights the testimonies of 164 young girls in 4 regions of Senegal’s 14 regions.

“ Human Rights watch found out that, there are abusive teachers who exploit children in schools. The kids are exploited in different ways, especially the vulnerability of many girls who cannot afford education and find it difficult having didactic materials to help them succeed “ according to the NGO’s representative in Dakar.

The report of this NGO has been welcomed with mixed feelings. Some parents have appreciated what they think is the revelation of a vice that has existed for a long time in Senegal.

A parent in Dakar says,

“ Responsibilities must be allocated, there is the responsibility of teachers, the responsibility of students; and the responsibility of parents. First of all the teacher must resist any attempts at destabilization. Teaching is like priesthood and when you get in, you must do everything to respect this noble calling”.

On the other hand, some teachers have denounced what they consider as the lopsided nature of the report and are considering the option of filing a complaint against HRW.

The sampling methods used by HRW have equally been criticised.

“ Even if there were 0.01 percent of teachers in this situation we condemn it and we think that justice must be done. It is also unaceptable to generalize the views of a minority” said a teacher.

The report has been dismissed by the Ministry of National Education on grounds that the purpose of this study is to force Senegal to introduce notions relating to sexuality into its school curricula.