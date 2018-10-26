Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia elects first female president [The Morning Call]

A female head of state has emerged on the continent. It comes as Ethiopian members of parliament on thursday elected Sahle-Work Zewde as the east african nation’s first female president.
She succeeds Mulatu Teshome, who resigned from the largely ceremonial post on Wednesday and is limited to two six-year terms in office.

So, who is Sahle Work Zewde?

