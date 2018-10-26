Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Burundi snubs Arusha talks [The Morning Call]

Burundi snubs Arusha talks [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The government of Burundi is yet to confirm its participation in the 5th and final round of the Inter-Burundian Dialogue, aimed at resolving conflicts in the country. Since April 2015, protests have taken shape against the president’s decision to run for a contested third consecutive term.

The security situation in the country since then has deteriorated, with more than 400 people killed and 200,000 fleeing to neighboring countries of Uganda and Tanzania.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..