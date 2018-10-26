Burundi snubs Arusha talks [The Morning Call]

The government of Burundi is yet to confirm its participation in the 5th and final round of the Inter-Burundian Dialogue, aimed at resolving conflicts in the country. Since April 2015, protests have taken shape against the president’s decision to run for a contested third consecutive term.

The security situation in the country since then has deteriorated, with more than 400 people killed and 200,000 fleeing to neighboring countries of Uganda and Tanzania.