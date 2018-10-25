Tunisia tops Africa in latest FIFA rankings

Tunisia has topped Africa at position 22 in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

The Tunisians, who have already qualified for next year’s AFCON in Cameroon, are followed by Senegal at 25, which has also qualified for the tournament.

Kenya rose two places to position 105 from the previous 107.

The Democratic Republic of Congo are out of the top 40 after losing 2-1 and drawing 1-1 against Zimbabwe in mid-October.

Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana are all down two places, at 47, 51 and 52, respectively.

From 56 last month , Burkina Faso now occupies position 57, while Egypt has moved up six places to 58. Ivory Coast completes the top 10 countries in Africa at position 64. They have jumped up two places.

Globally, Belgium is still on top while World champions France drop to 2nd place.

Brazil and Croatia maintained their 3rd and 4th position respectively. England has moved up one place to 5th and pushed Uruguay to 6th.