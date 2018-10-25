Tourism impact of direct flights

African airlines can help unlock the continent’s tourism potential by introducing intra-African flights as well as international direct flights that enhance connectivity between various destinations and encourage domestic travel.

Flying to and in Africa is improving, albeit slowly.

The stage is now set for Kenya Airways (KQ) to launch its inaugural direct flight to the US on October 28.

The launch of KQ’s direct flight to the US is an important milestone for the country considering that America Kenya’s leading tourism source market with a share of 11.8 per cent as of December 2017. So how important is KQ’s direct flights to the US in the tourism sector? Elayne Wangalwa spoke to Daniel Kuyoh, a portfolio manager at Alpha Africa Asset Managers.