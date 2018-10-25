Russia, Egypt paratroopers hold joint military drill to counter terrorism

Egypt
Russian and Egyptian paratroopers performed landing from planes and freed a village from manoeuvre enemy fighters on Wednesday.
A video released by Russian Defence Ministry showed paratroopers boarding planes, baling out over a desert along with armoured personnel carriers and storming a village occupied by manoeuvre enemy according to the exercises legend.
According to the ministry, 300 paratroopers took part in the drills as well as at least 15 planes and helicopters.
Joint exercises with the participation of Russian and Egyptian military branded ‘Defenders of Friendship’ take place between October 13 and 26 at the Mohamed Naguib military base in north-western Egypt.
The Egyptian Defence Ministry website said in a statement that the drills include ‘exchange of training experiences for the tasks of special units, the implementation of many forms of atypical shootings, special forces training on fighting and combating terrorism’.
