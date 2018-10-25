Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Rebels who fled the Anjouan Island have arrived in Mayotte Island and are seeking political asylum from the French government

Rebels who fled the Anjouan Island have arrived in Mayotte Island and are seeking political asylum from the French government
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN Content provided by AFP

Comoros

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner says Anjouan rebels who have been protesting against Comorian President AZALI ASSOUMANI have sought political asylum in the French island of Mayotte.

At least three people died and six others were seriously injured following fighting between the army and rebels on the Anjouan island last week.

After flushing out the rebels, the Army regained control of Mutsamudu the capital city of Anjouan.

In a statement, French authorities acknowledged the arrival of the rebels and said they were working with the Comorian authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation.

The objective is to fully understand the implications of addressing requests for political asylum by some of the rebels who are in their custody.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..