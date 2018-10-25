Rebels who fled the Anjouan Island have arrived in Mayotte Island and are seeking political asylum from the French government

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner says Anjouan rebels who have been protesting against Comorian President AZALI ASSOUMANI have sought political asylum in the French island of Mayotte.

At least three people died and six others were seriously injured following fighting between the army and rebels on the Anjouan island last week.

After flushing out the rebels, the Army regained control of Mutsamudu the capital city of Anjouan.

In a statement, French authorities acknowledged the arrival of the rebels and said they were working with the Comorian authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation.

The objective is to fully understand the implications of addressing requests for political asylum by some of the rebels who are in their custody.