Conservationists re-introduce zebras in Tanzania's Kitulo national park

Tanzania

Conservationists in Tanzania re-introduced 24 zebras into the Kitulo National Park in the Southern Highlands – part of an effort to re-wild this landscape.

Half a century ago zebras were hunted to extinction or otherwise removed from this region for state-run sheep ranching and dairy farming which have since been abandoned.

The zebras – which included 16 adult/subadult females, six adult/subadult males, and two juvenile males were translocated from Mikumi National Park some 700 kilometers away in eastern Tanzania.

Four of the animals have been equipped with satellite collars so conservationists can track their movements in real time.

The Kitulo plateau where the zebras were released contains the best remaining example of one of eastern Africa’s rarest biomes: montane grassland.

