Congo: 44 students hospitalized after minister's visit [The Morning Call]

How some students ended up in a state of convulsion or unconsciousness after a session on anti values and incivility with the minister of youth in Brazzaville, Congo’s capital, is of huge concern.
The students, 44 in total, were taken to the hospital after a session with the minister, and doctors have since diagnosed a transient general crisis of hysteria whose true cause or origin they say they do not know for now.
