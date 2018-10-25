BVRM: ORAGROUP makes largest IPO share offer

The pan-African banking group Oragroup is listed on the Abidjan Regional Stock Exchange in Côte d’Ivoire. A new challenge for the institution.

It is the largest IPO in the history of the Regional Stock Exchange located in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The subscription of the pan-African banking group Oragroup based in Lomé, Togo, to BRVM will take place from 29 October to 16 November. Oragroup plans to open 20% of its share capital, which it estimates at 86 million euros, in a public offering and concerns more than 13 million shares.