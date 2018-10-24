Meet seven African women leading global organisations

Following the appointment of gender-parity cabinets by Ethiopia and Rwanda, the African Union (AU) has led conversations applauding the recognition that men and women are equal in politics.

The AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat described it as another stride towards #TheAfricaWeWant, while congratulating the people in the two East African nations.

‘‘The momentum to recognise men and women as equal in politics is vital as we work towards the Africa we want,’‘ Faki said.

The momentum to recognise men and women as equal in politics is vital as we work towards the Africa we want.

In this story, we look at the powerful African women that are providing leadership on a global stage.

Rwanda’s Louise Mushikiwabo

Having served as Rwanda’s top diplomat since 2009, Louise Mushikiwabo, who previously worked at the African Development Bank, relinquished her position this month when she was elected secretary-general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

The 57-year old will for the next four years, oversee the activities of the global body that brings together 58 countries and regional governments, representing 274 million speakers of French around the world.

READ

MORE

Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

In July this year, social media giant Twitter announced the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to its board of directors.

The former Nigerian finance minister, who also several positions at the World Bank will work to make ‘Twitter a safer, healthier place’ for its over 300 million users.

READ

MORE

Senegal’s Fatma Samoura

She is the highest ranking female official in the world’s football governing body, and the first ever woman to achieve the rank of FIFA secretary-general.

Senegalese Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura was appointed to the role in 2016, and has served with distinction, implementing FIFA’s reform agenda and organising the record breaking World Cup tournament in Russia.

The 55-year old, who worked with the United Nations for 21 years, recently said she had encountered racism and sexism when she took over the job at FIFA, as some people resisted the idea of a ‘black woman’ in a senior position.

READ

MORE

FIFA

Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed

In 2016, Nigeria’s environment minister at the time, Amina Mohammed was appointed the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

Amina had previously served as UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to outgoing Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Post-2015 Development Planning.

“My job description is simple: to build a world where every girl & boy has the tools & support to make their dreams a reality.” #YouthCSW61 pic.twitter.com/wTRRdxtNM6 — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) March 11, 2017

READ

MORE

Cameroon’s Vera Songwe

Still with the United Nations, Cameroonian economist Vera Songwe was appointed the new Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission on Africa (ECA) in April last year.

ECA is one of the United Nation’s five regional commissions, and its mandate is to promote the economic and social development of African states.

ALSO

READ

Uganda’s Winnie Byanyima

Ugandan human and women rights advocate, Winnie Byanyima is currently serving a second term as the executive director of Oxfam International, the global humanitarian relief organisation.

Having previously served at the United Nations, African Union and the Ugandan parliament, 59-year-old Byanyima leads the efforts of Oxfam to find effective ways to end the injustice of poverty in 94 countries.

While renewing her mandate in 2017, Oxfam Chair Juan Alberto Fuentes described Byanyima as a ‘visionary leader in the fight against inequality and poverty, and an inspiration to our teams and partners around the world’.

South Africa’s Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a South African politician and a United Nations Under-Secretary-General currently serving as the Executive Director of UN Women.

Having served as South Africa’s deputy president from 2005 to 2008, Phumzile has constantly campaigned for gender parity in politics, equal pay for women and equality.

In an interview with ours sister channel, Euronews, Phumzile said she believes the appointment of a female secretary-general at the UN would inspire more female heads of states in Africa and globally.

There is currently no female head of state in Africa, after Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who was the first democratically elected female president handed over office in January, having served the constitutionally mandated two terms.

READ

MORE