Ethiopia to appoint new president on Thursday: state media

Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s parliament will on Thursday appoint a new president, to replace Mulatu Teshome, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting (FanBC).
FanaBC said the parliament will hold a special session to accept Mulatu’s resignation and appoint his replacement.
Mulatu has been president of the East African nation since 7 October 2013 and was expected to serve until 2019.
While the position of president is largely ceremonial, Mulatu has consistently pronounced himself on issues affecting Ethiopia including recent economic and political reforms.READ MORE: Ethiopia’s president says judicial system will be reformed
About Ethiopia’s presidency
The President of Ethiopia, is largely a ceremonial one, with executive power effectively being exercised by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.
Presidents are elected by the House of Peoples’ Representatives for six years, with a two-term limit.
Any Ethiopian citizen who is a resident of the State is eligible to run for president.
Ethiopia not ready for foreign investment in telecoms, banking: president https://t.co/EF9uNyk33Y— africanews (@africanews) April 24, 2018
Go to video
Ethiopian migrants die in Tanzania waters en route to South Africa
Go to video
U.S. congratulates Cameroonians, calls for peace in Anglophone zones
Go to video
Ethiopia frees 1,174 detainees held over Addis Ababa violence
Go to video
Ethiopia protest soldiers were against ongoing reforms - PM
Go to video
Ethiopia police arrests lawyer over 'Addis Ababa ruler' declaration
Go to video
Eritrea pledges to address human rights challenges