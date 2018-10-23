Tunisian government undertakes to raise salaries of civil servants

The Tunisian government reached an agreement with the powerful trade union center, General Union of Tunisian Workers UGTT, which threatened to start a series of strikes from October 24th.

In exchange for lifting the proposed strike, the Youssef Chahed government pledges to increase the salaries of civil servants, which may provoke the disapproval of the IMF, which has been worried for years about the weight of the wage bill.

The Tunisian government seems to have made against bad luck, as the salary increase was not provided for in the 2019 finance bill.

While the union center was planning to call a general strike in the public service on Wednesday, October 24, negotiations with the government led to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties.

At the end of the agreement, signed on Monday, the government undertakes to revalue the salaries of employees of the public sector and in return, the UGTT has decided to lift its strike.

According to the details given by the trade union center, at the end of the meeting of its administrative commission of Sunday, October 21, salary increases will be spread over three years will be between 62 and 76 euros according to the different professional categories.