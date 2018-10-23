Mali: New political coalition [The Morning Call]

The Convergence of Patriotic Forces is a new political formation in Mali formed on October 28. It is a coalition of about four political parties, that is, the Party for solidarity and African integration, Yelema, the Convergence for Mali development and the Platform for change.

Members of the four opposition parties forged the new alliance to protest any postponement of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections, initially due for November and December 2018. According to them, the move is anti-constitutional.