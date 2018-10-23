Facebook: 'War Room ' to tackle manipulation [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor
The Morning Call
On this week’s edition of Sci tech, Ignatius Annor highlights the task ahead for Facebook’s ‘ War Room’ and why the global IT giant has commissioned the facility in the United States to tackle manipulation.
He also takes a look at the late Stephen Hawking’s revelation about whether or not there’s a God as his family releases an over 20-paged book that sought to provide brief answers to some of life’s big questions.@IgnatiusAnnor
This war room Brings together experts Including engineers, Including data scientists, Including threat intelligence investigators, Including operation specialists and all of 'em work together to be reliable to detect if there is Any sort of late-breaking issues and respond in real time to any issues that may arise.
