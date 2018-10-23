Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Facebook: 'War Room ' to tackle manipulation [Sci tech]

Facebook: 'War Room ' to tackle manipulation [Sci tech]
Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

On this week’s edition of Sci tech, Ignatius Annor highlights the task ahead for Facebook’s ‘ War Room’ and why the global IT giant has commissioned the facility in the United States to tackle manipulation.

He also takes a look at the late Stephen Hawking’s revelation about whether or not there’s a God as his family releases an over 20-paged book that sought to provide brief answers to some of life’s big questions.

This war room Brings together experts Including engineers, Including data scientists, Including threat intelligence investigators, Including operation specialists and all of 'em work together to be reliable to detect if there is Any sort of late-breaking issues and respond in real time to any issues that may arise.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..