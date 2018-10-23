Welcome to Africanews

Comoros: Soldiers recover rebel weapons in Anjouan island

The Comorian government on Monday said it had recovered weapons used by rebels over recent disturbances in the island nation.

Prosecutor, Mohammed Abdallah said the seized weapons have been examined after they were abandoned by rebels on the Comorian island of Anjouan.

“A lot of this ammunition was recovered on October 17 . The ammunition was abandoned by the rebels. And then on Sunday October 21, the elements of the force, including the Comorian defense forces was able to discover these munitions in a locality in Medina of Mutsamudu “, Abdallah said.

Africanews learnt, life has returned to normalcy in Mutsamudu after the takeover by the army of Medina.

The unrest has troubled Mutsamudu, the capital of the Anjoun island for several days until an operation was carried out by the army to quell it.

The disturbances left 3 people dead. The unrest began on Monday after a protest by opponents who had erected barricades which was later dismantled by the police. 

