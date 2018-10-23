Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon: Paul Biya reelected [The Morning Call]

Cameroon: Paul Biya reelected [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya wins the controversial October 7 elections with 71.28 percent of votes while his opposition challenger Maurice Kamto who refuses to acknowledge the results, is in second place with 14.23 percent of the votes. But what lies ahead for Cameroonians with Biya’s reelection?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..