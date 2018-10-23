Cameroon: Paul Biya reelected [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya wins the controversial October 7 elections with 71.28 percent of votes while his opposition challenger Maurice Kamto who refuses to acknowledge the results, is in second place with 14.23 percent of the votes. But what lies ahead for Cameroonians with Biya’s reelection?
