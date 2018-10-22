"Mama Congo" and "City of Joy" show another face of the DRC [This is Culture - TMC]

“Mama Congo” is a series of photo-portraits and testimonies of Congolese women produced by a British journalist

of Spanish and Indian origin ,Soraya Kishtwari ; who has been living in the DRC for the past 3 years.

In this photo-series, we discover women who, although often described as the first victims of war and conflict, turn out

to be real fighters themselves.

For more details on this , you can visit “ Mama Congo DRC “ on Facebook “ !

And how can one find joy after experiencing indescribable trauma?

This is the question sparked by the documentary “City of Joy”. Directed by Madeleine Gavin, the film focuses on a center created in 2011 in eastern DRC by women’s rights activist ,Christine Schuler Deschryver, American feminist Eve Ensler, and the most talked about man in recent times, affectionately called the women Repairer. He also doubles as the latest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dr. Denis Mukwege.