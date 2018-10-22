Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Liyana, a film changing story telling [The Morning Call]

Liyana, a film changing story telling [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A fictional character, ‘Liyana’, is brought to life in an innovative animated artwork.

Crafted by five orphaned children from Swaziland, it has won more than 25 jury and audience awards and screened at more than 80 film festivals around the world including the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival and MoMA’s Documentary Fortnight.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..