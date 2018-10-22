French Foreign Minister to reaffirm French-Tunisian friendship and trust

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Tunisia on Sunday for a two-day visit aimed at “reaffirming French-Tunisian friendship and trust.

According to a statement by the French Embassy in Tunisia, France’s support for reforms is underway to consolidate the country’s political and economic transition”,

“The President first mentioned the security issue, the need to continue our collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” Le Drian said.

The visit is part of a bilateral commitments made in Tunisia last February by French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as preparations for the second Franco-Tunisian High Council for Cooperation, which will take place in Paris in the first half of 2019.

“Here in Tunisia, I am also mandated by the French President to ensure the implementation of all the commitments that were announced at that time to ensure that the democratic revolution that occurred in Tunisia also translates into an economic revolution,” Le Drian added.

Le Drian will be received by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and he will also meet with Industry Minister Zied Laahari and Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

The French Foreign Minister is also expected to discuss the main issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the political and security challenges of the region with his counterpart, including the situation in Libya.