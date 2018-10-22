DRC: Journalists in trouble [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tough times for journalists in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Five journalists arrested on Friday in connection with their investigative report on alleged corruption within the police force were released after 12 hours of interrogation by police.
They are however expected to return for questioning on October 22.
