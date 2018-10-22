Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Journalists in trouble [The Morning Call]

DRC: Journalists in trouble [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Tough times for journalists in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Five journalists arrested on Friday in connection with their investigative report on alleged corruption within the police force were released after 12 hours of interrogation by police.

They are however expected to return for questioning on October 22.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..