Draw completed for 2018 Women's AFCON [Football Planet]

The 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations draw has been completed with hosts Ghana under Group A, while Group B lineup includes holders Nigeria. Ghana face Algeria in first game on November 17.

And, find out which teams will not make it to AFCON 2019 even if they win the two remaining games in the qualifiers.

Plus, some highlights on African performance in Europe… all on Football Planet presented by Raziah Athman and Philemon Mbale