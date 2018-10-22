Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Football Planet

football-planet

Draw completed for 2018 Women's AFCON [Football Planet]

Draw completed for 2018 Women's AFCON [Football Planet]

Football Planet

The 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations draw has been completed with hosts Ghana under Group A, while Group B lineup includes holders Nigeria. Ghana face Algeria in first game on November 17.

And, find out which teams will not make it to AFCON 2019 even if they win the two remaining games in the qualifiers.

Plus, some highlights on African performance in Europe… all on Football Planet presented by Raziah Athman and Philemon Mbale

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..