Draw completed for 2018 Women's AFCON [Football Planet]

Football Planet
The 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations draw has been completed with hosts Ghana under Group A, while Group B lineup includes holders Nigeria. Ghana face Algeria in first game on November 17.
And, find out which teams will not make it to AFCON 2019 even if they win the two remaining games in the qualifiers.
Plus, some highlights on African performance in Europe… all on Football Planet presented by Raziah Athman and Philemon Mbale
Go to video
Madagascar heads to AFCON 2019 after historic qualification
Go to video
Video: Salah scores straight from corner as Egypt beat eSwatini
Go to video
AFCON: Museveni tasks football body to improve diet of Uganda Cranes
00:54
FIFA ban jeopardises Sierra Loene's AFCON matches against Ghana
05:07
Cameroon: Africa in miniature [Travel]
Go to video
CAF will not withdraw AFCON 2019 hosting rights from Cameroon: president