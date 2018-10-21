Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: intercommunal violence kills 55

Nigeria

At least 55 people died this week in Kaduna state in Northen Nigeria following fresh clashes between Muslims and Christians.

AFP reports that Violence broke out between Hausa Muslim wheelbarrow porters and Adara Christian youths on Thursday, following a dispute in the Kasuwan Magani market, a town about 50 km from Kaduna.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent communal violence which claimed 55 lives. He said “No culture and religion supports the disregard for the sanctity of life.”

He urged community leaders organize regular dialogue as a measure to prevent misunderstandings and foster a spirit of tolerance and patience.

Kaduna State governor, imposed an indefinite night curfew in Kasuwan Magan on Friday.

Kaduna state is familiar with conflicts between nomadic Muslim pastoralists and Christian farmers over access to land, water and pastures.

