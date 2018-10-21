Madagascar: Ravalomanana launches campaign

Former Madagascar president, Marc Ravalomanana launched his election campaigns on Saturday ahead of the November polls.

The 68 year old pulled hundreds of supporters to the famous 13 May Square in the heart of the capital Antananarivo.

He kicked off his political rally in the Malagasy capital with the launch of his book titled “For the Love of the Fatherland”.

Marc Ravalomanana said “giving our land to strangers is over. All this is over. The land must be returned to the Malagasy people.”

The former President and CEO of major agri-food group, was forced to resign by a 2009 military coup.

He promised to ease access to education and health.

“First, we will build the roads, we will establish safety, we will take care of the health aspect, we will take care of our children’s education, we will give gowns and build school canteens.”

Fears of electoral fraud and manoeuvres abound as several candidates have questioned the transparency and credibility of the electoral commission.

The campaigns begin amidst a tense political climate following the long crisis that shook Madagascar from April to June.