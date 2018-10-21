Egypt needs tourists - South Sinai Governor

South Sinai Governor, Khaled Fouda, has appealed for tourists to return to Egypt.

Speaking during the International Peace Forum at St Catherine’s Monastery in the Sinai Peninsula, he reassured international opinion of his country’s recent peacefulness and safety.

“Here we pray together; all religions; Muslims, Christians and Jews. It is a sign of the divine religion. Today we are sending a message in three languages to the world: Arabic, English and French, to assure the world that Egypt is a safe and peaceful country.”

Khaled equally said tourism guarantees livelihood and education for Egyptians.

“We are sending a message to the whole world through the media, so that they will change their minds and try to help and support us until our religious and general tourism develops again. We need tourists to visit the country, because tourism helps our people and our children to get an education, health care, a residence and jobs.”

Egypt’s tourism has been hid hard since a Russian passenger plane downed on the Sinai Peninsula in 2015 killing all 224 people on board.

The government has been battling to boost the sector which represents about 12 percent of the North African country’s economy.