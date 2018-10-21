DRC: expectations of INGA hydro project

Residents of Kinshasa are still uncertain whether Friday’s signing of the Inga 3 hydroelectric project agreement, for the production of 11000 megawatts will meet increasing power demands in the Central African country.

Despite the $14 billion deal, some residents are still pushing for major reforms in electricity distribution within the country.

DADA, a resident of Kishasa said “I want the government to look at how electricity is distributed, because in Congo, electricity distribution is a waste. We have refrigerators at home, we have other electronic devices that we can’t even use, but at the end of the month we receive electricity bills. You pay your electricity bill, but you only receive electricity on Monday and then, two weeks or a month later. “

Out of the 80 million population, only 15 percent have access to electricity.

With a capacity of 11,000 megawatts, the Inga 3 is expected to significantly reduce electricity problems in the country.

According government official, Bruno Kampadji,the project will provide electricity to South Africa and other countries in the region.

“Inga 3’s electricity production will reduce the electricity deficit of millions of people in Katanga province, the Bas-Congo region and the rest of the region, as well as in Kinshasa. It will also provide continuous energy to businesses and residents in these regions. But above all, it will allow the industrialization of this country. Some of the electricity produced will also be exported and sold to other African countries. “

The Inga 3 project is part of a program to expand hydroelectric dams along the Congo River. Disagreements between the Democratic Republic of Congo and its partners had stalled the project.