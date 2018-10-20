Guinea: funeral for protest victims

Several opposition activists in Guinea Conakry on Friday, October 19, marched to mourn victims of Tuesday’s protest.

They condemned the impunity enjoyed by security forces, during the funeral ceremony of Ibrahima Bah, a 22 year old student shot dead during a protest march in the Guinean capital, Conakry.

According to the leader of Guinean opposition, Cellou Dalein Diallo, “all political agreements include this provision which commits the government to investigate and identify the perpetrators and sponsors of the crimes so that they can be brought to justice. Why isn’t it done? Lately, the exercise of Mr. Alpha Condé and his collaborators has been to say no, it is the opposition, it is the demonstrators who are killing the demonstrators.”

The bullet which stripped life off the Dalaba denizen, buried in Conakry on Friday, was allegedly fired by an agent of the anti-crime brigade.

Commissioner Boubacar Kassé, Police spokesman, said “the young man was shot in the chest while leaving a restaurant.”

One of the mourners said they have handed over the case to God for Him to judge.

“We forgive God but we cannot say that we have granted our forgiveness to those who have done so. Because if we give them our forgiveness, they’ll keep doing it. But we rely on God. He made his judgment.”

The opposition has protested government’s supposed violation of an agreement reached in August to install local elected officials after the disputed February 4 election.