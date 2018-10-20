Benin: Ajavon seeks for political asylum in France

Benin businessman and opposition leader Sebastien Ajavon who is under arrest is seeking for a political asylum in France,Ajavon has been living in France for several weeks.

A court in Benin on Thursday sentenced the Businessman to a 20 year in prison in connection with a 40 pounds of cocaine found in a shipping container in 2016.

His lawyer, Marc Bensimhon, has applied for political asylum in France in response to the arrest warrant issued by the Court of Punishment of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET).

His lawyers have also decided to appeal to the Supreme Court of Benin to demonstrate that the conviction of the opposition leader to 20 years in prison and a 5 million CFA francs (7,000 euros) fine for cocaine trafficking is not in accordance with the law.

According to one of his lawyers, Renaud Agbodjo it will take several months before Benin supreme court to make a decision.