Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

International edition

international-edition

Turkey widens Jamal Khashoggi probe

Turkey widens Jamal Khashoggi probe

International edition

Controversy continues to surround the case behind the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Police are investigating the disappearance of the journalist who they believe was killed by Saudi agents inside the country’s consulate in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the looming divorce could take much longer. The UK’s transition out of the EU could be extended by “a matter of months”. Prime Minister Theresa May brought up the possibility of an extension during meetings with EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

Also, more than 300,000 homes were left without power after one of Portugal’s most powerful storms hit over the weekend.
These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..