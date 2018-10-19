Welcome to Africanews

Sexual abuse in Senegalese schools -HRW [The Morning Call]

A shocking report from Human Rights Watch released on Thursday has revealed sexual abuse in Senegalese learning institutions.

According to them, abusive teachers and other staff sexually exploit, harass, and abuse adolescent girls in Senegal’s secondary schools.

The report titled “‘It’s Not Normal’: Sexual Exploitation, Harassment and Abuse in Secondary Schools,” documents cases of teachers who abuse their authority by engaging in sexual relations with students in exchange for money, good grades, food, or items such as mobile phones and new clothes.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

