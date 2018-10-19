Sexual abuse in Senegalese schools -HRW [The Morning Call]

A shocking report from Human Rights Watch released on Thursday has revealed sexual abuse in Senegalese learning institutions.

According to them, abusive teachers and other staff sexually exploit, harass, and abuse adolescent girls in Senegal’s secondary schools.

The report titled “‘It’s Not Normal’: Sexual Exploitation, Harassment and Abuse in Secondary Schools,” documents cases of teachers who abuse their authority by engaging in sexual relations with students in exchange for money, good grades, food, or items such as mobile phones and new clothes.