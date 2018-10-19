The Morning Call Press Review of October 19, 2018 [The Morning Call] 1 hour ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call up next Sexual abuse in Senegalese schools -HRW [The Morning Call] Madagascar: Candidates protest media discrimination ahead of polls [The Morning Call] 03:18 Athletics season begins in Congo [The Morning Call] Most read Cameroon top court rejects Kamto, Osih petitions; Biya victory expected Rwanda replaces Mushikiwabo, announces new defence minister 01:11 Ivory Coast local polls results out as ruling party leads The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
