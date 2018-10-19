Madagascar: Candidates protest media discrimination ahead of polls [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Presidential candidates in Madagascar are on the campaign trail in the run up to the November 7 presidential elections.
Among the aspiring candidates are three former presidents plus thirty three other lesser-known candidates, who are struggling to promote their vision for the country.
We speak to Serge Jovial Imbeh, who is one of these candidates.
