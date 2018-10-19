Athletics season begins in Congo [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A new season for athletes in the Republic of Congo kicked off a few days ago and sports officials in the country are optimistic for a great season in terms of performance.
A new season for athletes in the Republic of Congo kicked off a few days ago and sports officials in the country are optimistic for a great season in terms of performance.
04:35
Spotlight on moral standards in sport [Sport]
Go to video
Kenya's golden outing at Berlin marathon: Kipchoge smashes record, Cherono dazzles
Go to video
Photos: Shoe off, no problem: Kenyan athlete wins race with one shoe
Go to video
South Africa, I. Coast and Kenya shine at Athletics Championships in Nigeria
00:53
Nigeria: African athletes stranded in Lagos ahead of Athletics Championship
Go to video
South Africa officially appeals IAAF Hyperandrogenism rule