Alvarez signs richest deal in sports history [Sport]

Saul Canelo Alvarez has signed the most lucrative contract in sports history!

The unified middleweight world champion takes home at least $365 million, agreeing to a five-year and 11-fight deal with streaming service DAZN.

The Mexican boxer first challenges Rocky Fielding, the World Boxing Association Regular world title holder in New York, on December 15. Raziah Athman presents a round up of major sporting events of the week.

