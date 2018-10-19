Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Alvarez signs richest deal in sports history [Sport]

Alvarez signs richest deal in sports history [Sport]

The Morning Call

Saul Canelo Alvarez has signed the most lucrative contract in sports history!

The unified middleweight world champion takes home at least $365 million, agreeing to a five-year and 11-fight deal with streaming service DAZN.

The Mexican boxer first challenges Rocky Fielding, the World Boxing Association Regular world title holder in New York, on December 15. Raziah Athman presents a round up of major sporting events of the week.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..