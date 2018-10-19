Alvarez signs richest deal in sports history [Sport]

The Morning Call
Saul Canelo Alvarez has signed the most lucrative contract in sports history!
The unified middleweight world champion takes home at least $365 million, agreeing to a five-year and 11-fight deal with streaming service DAZN.
The Mexican boxer first challenges Rocky Fielding, the World Boxing Association Regular world title holder in New York, on December 15. Raziah Athman presents a round up of major sporting events of the week.
