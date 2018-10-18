The Morning Call Press Review of October 18, 2018 [The Morning Call] 1 hour ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call up next 05:13 Algeria: Cyber harassment against journalists [The Morning Call] 06:02 Nigeria: Killing of aid workers raises fears [The Morning Call] 05:49 Hunger levels double in DR Congo [The Morning Call] Most read Cameroon petition: Kamto 'defends' victory, SDF presents case today Geopolitics: Russia-CAR ties signal renewed relationship with Africa Photos: Ugandans celebrate iconic cable-stay bridge over River Nile The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
02:45
Press Review of October 17, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:46
Press Review of October 16, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:59
Press Review of October 15, 2018 [The Morning Call]
03:13
Press Review of October 12, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:57
Press Review of October 11, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:49
Press Review of August 17, 2018 [The Morning Call]