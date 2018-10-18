Nigeria: Killing of aid workers raises fears [The Morning Call]

Hauwa Liman and Saifura Ahmed Khorsa were aid workers in Nigeria who met their death after they were recently executed by the Boko Haram Islamist militants. They had been abducted in March this year along with another aid worker in Nigeria’s north eastern town of Rann.

Hauwa Liman and Saifura Khorsa were Muslim midwives who worked at a government health care center supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Khorsa was shot dead in September and a month later her colleague, Liman, was also murdered.

The militants had given the Nigerian government an ultimatum to meet their demands, though it’s not clear what their demands were. But according to the group, the government ignored them.