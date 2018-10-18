Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Business Africa

business-africa

Nigeria innovates financing in agriculture

Nigeria innovates financing in agriculture

Business Africa

Nigeria is embarking on the revitalization of the agricultural sector

With an estimated population of more than 195 million people in 2018, Nigeria, one of the world’s largest markets, wants to boost the agricultural sector. The country has set up the initiative peer-to-peer lending system to aid farmers increase their yields.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..