Khartoum appoints peace envoy to South Sudan

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday appointed a peace envoy to South Sudan, mired in conflict since it won independence from its northern neighbour in 2011.

Former ambassador to Juba, Jamal al-Sheikh, was put in charge of “following the implementation” of the peace deal signed last month by warring South Sudanese parties, Bashir told a gathering of Sudanese diplomats.

Civil war in the world’s youngest country erupted in December 2013, killing tens of thousands, displacing millions and triggering a regional refugee crisis.

Peace in Sudan is linked to peace in the region, and achieving peace in Southern Sudan is a major step towards a broader and more comprehensive peace. Our brothers in Southern Sudan have been clear supporters, instigators and financiers of rebellion in Sudan in the past, whether in the Blue Nile, Kordofan or Darfur.

South Sudanese arch-foes President Salva Kiir and rebel chief Riek Machar signed their latest peace deal on September 12 in Ethiopia after talks hosted by Khartoum.

