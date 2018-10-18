Ivory Coast local polls results out as ruling party leads

With 92 mayors and 18 regional councilors, the ruling party of Ivory Coast is ahead of Henri Konan Bédié‘s PDCI, which has obtained 56 municipal and 6 regional councilors.

It was an election that saw the rise in the strength of independent candidates.

After the final results, it is time for electoral litigation. Candidates still have a few days to submit their applications.

The PDCI, which alleges electoral fraud, has filed appeals before the country’s Supreme Court. The party of former President Henri Konan Bédié is challenging the results in several constituencies.

On the HRDP side, it is considered that all accusations of fraud made by the former ally or the opposition are totally misleading.

The violence linked to the October 13 polls has officially claimed the lives of five people. The elections will be held again in Port-Bouet, in the south of Abidjan, following the clashes.

The Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara sees the victory for the RHDP as a win for 2020.