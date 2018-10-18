Ethiopia activists knock police over arrest of top rights lawyer

Activists in Ethiopia have slammed the arrest on Wednesday of a known human rights defender. Reports said lawyer Henok Aklilu was arrested and is being held by the police.

According to leading blogger, Befeqadu Hailu, police had searched Aklilu’s office, seized his computer before detaining him at the Sostegna police station in the capital, Addis Ababa.

“No explanation of why he was detained,” he added. Hailu described the detainee as “a human rights lawyer who defended many politically motivated charges against activists.”

Award-winning journalist who was recently released from jail, Eskinder, also described the arrest as a ‘bad sign,’ that a known advocate of prisonsers of conscience be imprisoned.

Police have yet to speak on the arrest and what precipitated it. The Abiy-led government have since April been tagged an administration that had done a lot to break from the past of arbitrary arrests.

Amnesty International, AI, in September this year cautioned government against sliding back into the ear of arbitrary use of state authority.

Their warning came in the wake of mass arrests in and around the capital Addis Ababa after days of ethnic-based attacks that claimed lives.

Police have said over 1000 of the detainees are to be released today or latest by Saturday whiles about 80 others are to be arraigned before the courts for complicity in violent acts.

WHY is one of the best known advocates of prisoners of conscience,HENOK AKILILU,, imprisoned? …BAD SIGN!!!……. ሄኖክ አክሊሉ ለምን ታሠረ?…..አረ ወዴት እየሄድን ነው? …..ጥሩ ምልክት አይደለም!!! pic.twitter.com/ydgquir9dZ — Eskinder Nega (@eskinder_nega) October 18, 2018

Henok Aklilu, a human rights lawyer who defended many politically motivated charges against activists, is arrested today. Police searched his office and cofisicated his computer. He is now held in Sostegna Police Station. No explanation of why he was detained. pic.twitter.com/sZZUvJQxyE — BefeQadu Z. Hailu (@befeqe) October 17, 2018

ታጥቦ ጭቃ!



As the crackdown on innocent ‘Addis Ababawiyans’ continues – Henok Aklilu, a human rights lawyer and political science expert – arrested today.



I am sure you will fight through this bogus politically motivated charges my friend. pic.twitter.com/ROWMXXgdJK — Solomon (@xsolotx) October 17, 2018