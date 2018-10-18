Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Egypt: Initiative immortalizes cultural icons [The Morning Call]

Egypt: Initiative immortalizes cultural icons [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

An initiative in Egypt is raising awareness on the country’s iconic figures. These are individuals on the national monuments, entities, and influential individuals that are considered symbols of the Egyptian civilization.

Authorities say 200 influential individuals have already been chosen, and the search for more continues.

According to them, the project aims to an effort to pay homage to Egypt’s cultural icons and to introduce them to future generations.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..