Egypt: Initiative immortalizes cultural icons [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An initiative in Egypt is raising awareness on the country’s iconic figures. These are individuals on the national monuments, entities, and influential individuals that are considered symbols of the Egyptian civilization.
Authorities say 200 influential individuals have already been chosen, and the search for more continues.
According to them, the project aims to an effort to pay homage to Egypt’s cultural icons and to introduce them to future generations.
