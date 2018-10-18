DRC electoral body says voting machines for Dec. polls are ready

The Independent National Electoral Commission also known as CENI of the Democratic Republic of Congo has said, voting machines for the impending general elections are ready.

CENI made this known in a statement despite opposition to the use of the digital tools for the December 23 elections.

Opposition parties, members of the Congolese clergy and a large part of the population fear, the use of the voting machines will breed fraud to favor the candidate of the ruling party.

But for Joseph Kabila’s government, there is no turning back on the use of these machines for the next elections.

Since demonstrations against the use of these machines are often banned, and sometimes even violently repressed, the opposition seem helpless.

According to the CENI president, nearly 20 containers of voting machines have already arrived in the DRC.