DRC, Angola diplomacy on the brink

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday threatened to take international action over Angola’s recent, and allegedly violent, expulsion of some 200,000 illegal migrants from its west African neighbour.

Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitundu said at a press conference in the capital Kinshasa that the Angolan government is “to carry out a thorough investigation in order to establish who was responsible for these reprehensible acts,”

Unless this is done the DR Congo government “would be obliged to take the matter to the relevant authorities,” he warned, adding that his country will not stoop to “brutally expelling” Angolans in any tit-for-tat response.

Since the start of the month Angola has expelled around 200,000 Congolese living clandestinely in its northern province of Lunda Norte, which borders DR Congo.

Some 30,000 of these were “brutally” kicked out of the country, and some were killed, according to a report by the Congolese cabinet chaired by President Joseph Kabila.