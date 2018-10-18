Congo calls for agro-industry financing

Quarterly investor conference, the Republic of Congo turns to agri-food processing projects.

The Republic of Congo is looking for new investors to finance national agri-food processing projects.

During the last quarterly conference held in Pointe-Noire, its economic capital, a call for investment was launched for financiers in this sector, which represents a significant driver in the economic recovery, unfortunately identified as a secondary issue.

Ivory Cpas-t will have its first solar power plant

Renewable energies, Ivory Coast announces one of the largest solar power plants in the country and the region.

4,000 MW in 2020 and 6,600 by 2030, Ivory Coast has has launched a vast project that will house the country’s first solar power plant. Located in the north, the Boundiali power plant, with a maximum electrical capacity of 37.5 megawatts peak, will make Ivory Coast a leader in the energy sector in West Africa.

Armelle Nga spoke to Emmanuel Adjobi, a solar energy expert.