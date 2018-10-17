Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

South Africa: The fight against corruption [The Morning Call]

South Africa: The fight against corruption [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A corruption scandal implicating high ranking executives in South Africa. The deputy leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party Floyd Shivambu is accused of receiving $700,000 from his brother Brian Shivambu from the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

It is also alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take action despite having knowledge of the widespread corruption at the bank.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..