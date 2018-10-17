South Africa: The fight against corruption [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A corruption scandal implicating high ranking executives in South Africa. The deputy leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party Floyd Shivambu is accused of receiving $700,000 from his brother Brian Shivambu from the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.
It is also alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take action despite having knowledge of the widespread corruption at the bank.
