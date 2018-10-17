Burundi banana beer [The Morning Call]

Long before Europeans introduced Africans to their beer brewing techniques, Africans were already using locally available crops to do this. The brewing of traditional beer is a common practice among Africans in rural areas.

Varieties and types of beer depended on local customs and resources. Among various beers brewed locally are ginger beers and honey beers. But apart from that, there’s sorghum, there’s maize and East Africans are particularly known for making banana beer. We head to to Burundi to find out more.