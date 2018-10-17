Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Burundi banana beer [The Morning Call]

Burundi banana beer [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Long before Europeans introduced Africans to their beer brewing techniques, Africans were already using locally available crops to do this. The brewing of traditional beer is a common practice among Africans in rural areas.

Varieties and types of beer depended on local customs and resources. Among various beers brewed locally are ginger beers and honey beers. But apart from that, there’s sorghum, there’s maize and East Africans are particularly known for making banana beer. We head to to Burundi to find out more.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..