Somalia: A year after Mogadishu bombing [The Morning Call]

Somalia marked the first anniversary of its worst ever attack and one of the world’s deadliest attacks since the 9/11 attack in the United States. The truck bombing attack committed by the Al Shabab Islamic group in the heart of the capital Mogadishu claimed the lives of more than 500 people.

Somalians commemorated the dreadful incident with prayers and a minute of silence though the memories of the bombing are still fresh in the minds of many.

Hassan Adan Isaq, the man accused of orchestrating the blast was executed on Sunday by Somali authorities with mixed reactions coming from different quarters, if this is enough to win the fight on terror in Somalia.

