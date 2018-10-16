Kanye West records music in Uganda

A video of rapper Kanye West dancing freely to a new Nigerian song in an outdoor studio in Uganda. The video sparked excitement amongst some fans on the African continent.

The footage shows the American star dropping low to ‘Immediately’ by artists Mystro and Wizkid, filmed by vocalist and music executive Bankulli, who posted it on his Instagram.

Kanye West, recently rechristened Ye arrived in Uganda to record the concluding part of his upcoming Yandhi album.

I got plans plans to turn part of Uganda into a 'Jurassic Park.'

He arrived in Uganda along with his wife, Kim Kardarshian West and their daughter North West.

Ye and his wife met with the President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni, during their trip to Africa. They chatted about tourism and it seems experiencing a luxury safari left a huge impression on the musician.

The pair signed and presented a pair of white Yeezy sneakers from the U.S. rapper’s fashion line to Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni during a meeting in the lakeside town of Entebbe.

They were reportedly both given Ugandan names, Kanye was given the name “Kanyesigye” loosely translated to mean “let me trust.” However it can also be taken as a play on words as the name is from the western part of Uganda where President Museveni comes from as well.

Kim Kardashian West was given the name Kemigisha meaning blessings or one with blessings.

Reuters